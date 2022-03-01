Resurgence: Burlington fights back to beat Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 55-40

Burlington dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 55-40 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Spartans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over the Grayhounds as the first quarter ended.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at halftime over Burlington.

The Spartans enjoyed a 36-32 lead over the Grayhounds to start the fourth quarter.

