Resurgence: Burlington fights back to beat Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 55-40

Burlington dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 55-40 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Spartans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over the Grayhounds as the first quarter ended.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at halftime over Burlington.
The Spartans enjoyed a 36-32 lead over the Grayhounds to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 21, Burlington faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Central DeWitt on February 17 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.