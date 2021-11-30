 Skip to main content
Razor thin: Eldridge North Scott earns tough victory over Epworth Western Dubuque 47-40
Razor thin: Eldridge North Scott earns tough victory over Epworth Western Dubuque 47-40

Eldridge North Scott found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Epworth Western Dubuque 47-40 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Lancers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-23 lead over the Bobcats.

