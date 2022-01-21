 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Davenport North earns tough victory over Davenport Central 70-62
Razor thin: Davenport North earns tough victory over Davenport Central 70-62

Davenport North upended Davenport Central for a narrow 70-62 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 21.

Davenport North registered a 34-20 advantage at intermission over Davenport Central.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Davenport Central's finishing flurry, but Davenport North swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 7, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.

