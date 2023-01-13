 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Razor thin: Davenport Central earns tough verdict over Davenport Assumption 74-71

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Davenport Central did just enough to beat Davenport Assumption 74-71 at Davenport Assumption High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport Central opened with a 20-10 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.

The Knights showed some mettle by fighting back to a 32-23 intermission margin.

Davenport Central moved to a 51-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights managed a 32-23 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central played in a 62-51 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on January 6 at Davenport Central High School. For results, click here.

