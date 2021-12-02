 Skip to main content
Razor thin: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns tough victory over North Liberty Liberty 46-40
Razor thin: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns tough victory over North Liberty Liberty 46-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley poked just enough holes in North Liberty Liberty's defense to garner a taut 46-40 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 2.

North Liberty took a 22-18 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley heading to halftime locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing North Liberty 28-18 in the last stanza.

