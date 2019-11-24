PORT BYRON — Alex Kelly’s enthusiasm is on full display as he takes over as the head varsity boys’ basketball coach at Riverdale High School.
“I’m excited about my first head coaching position, and since I’m 25 years old, I believe I can relate to our players and bring a level of excitement and intensity to our practices and game situations,” said Kelly.
The former Alleman assistant coach takes over the Riverdale program that compiled a 9-19 record in 2018-2019, and he’s prepared to instill a renewed attitude that values effort and energy.
“You play as well as you practice, and we have had a very high level of energy in our practices as we prepare for the season," he said. "The guys have been getting after it, both on the court and in their conditioning.”
Kelly has been a frequent visitor at middle school games and practices, and even spent time with players and coaches in the junior Rams program at the elementary level.
“It’s all about building a program and a culture where kids are encouraged and provided opportunities to play in a system where they will progress and stick with basketball as they get into high school,” Kelly explained.
The Rams have a mixture of experience and youth as they open the 2019-2020 season, and Kelly is prepared to capitalize on both.
“We have a number of juniors and sophomores who will hit the floor for us this year," he said, "and we’re expecting them to be ready to contribute on both ends of the floor, along with our guys who’ve competed at the varsity level.”
You have free articles remaining.
Defense is the key to success, according to Kelly, and the goal for his team is to allow the defense to set the tone. “We plan to mix it up, play both man-to-man and zone defense, and let defensive pressure be dictated by how our opponents respond,” he said.
“Also, when we are operating at a high level defensively, putting pressure on the ball, defending in the paint, and eliminating passing lanes, we will be able to control the flow and pace of the game and give our offense time to open up and adjust.”
Three key seniors will be expected to play leadership roles for Riverdale this season.
“Ryan Bussert is a versatile 6-foot-4 senior who can shine both offensively and defensively, Gabe Willems is 6-7 and brings us a great deal of size, and Max Weiss will serve as our floor general this year; he does all the little things that coaches appreciate,” said Kelly.
Additionally, senior guards Jared Griffin, Nathan Bradley and Corey Weaver, and sophomore Kyle Smeltzly will be expected to be impact players on the court for the Rams as they look to compete in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
“Our conference is tough, both from a competition standpoint and the physical style of play," Kelly said, "so in our practices to prepare for the season, we’ve stressed the physical aspects of the game, putting a body on your man, hitting the floor for loose balls, switching on defense, and on and on.
“Our primary goal is to improve and peak at the end of the season with confidence and a stack of good wins, but a hot start to the season will also be nice.
“In my first year, my expectations center on energy and effort as we build the team-focus necessary to compete and to establish the framework for a winning program at Riverdale,” Kelly added.