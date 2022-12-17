 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rally time: East Moline United Township douses fire to extinguish Davenport West 72-55

East Moline United Township staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 72-55 win over Davenport West at Davenport West High on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-16 advantage over East Moline United Township as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

East Moline United Township darted ahead over Davenport West when the fourth quarter began 51-42.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 21-13 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on December 9 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap

Rocks roll to get back on track in the WB6

Looking to get back on track in the Western Big 6 after consecutive losses to fellow conference contenders United Township and Moline, the Rock Island boys' basketball team did just that as they shook off Alleman after the opening quarter to cruise to a 70-29 win, evening their Big 6 mark at 2-2.

