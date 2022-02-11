Quincy trips Rock Island in tenacious tussle 49-47

Quincy broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Rock Island 49-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
The first quarter gave Quincy a 14-8 lead over Rock Island.
The Blue Devils' shooting darted to a 24-16 lead over the Rocks at the half.
The Blue Devils' control showed as they carried a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Quincy made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Rock Island's offensive output in the fourth period 15-15.
In recent action on February 4, Quincy faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Green Bay Ashwaubenon on February 5 at Green Bay Ashwaubenon High School. For a full recap, click here.
