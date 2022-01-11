Quincy tops Geneseo 61-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Quincy spurred past Geneseo 61-42 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 11.
Quincy made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense stomped on to a 32-15 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
