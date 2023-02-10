Quincy scored early and often to roll over Geneseo 66-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Quincy opened with a 34-6 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 48-17 advantage at half over the Maple Leafs.

Quincy struck to a 57-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils and the Maple Leafs each scored in the final quarter.

