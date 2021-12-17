Quincy takes a toll on Moline 63-49

No quarter was granted as Quincy blunted Moline's plans 63-49 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Moline started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Quincy at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense jumped to a 27-24 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.
Quincy's position showed as it carried a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
