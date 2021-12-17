 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quincy takes a toll on Moline 63-49
0 Comments

Quincy takes a toll on Moline 63-49

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Quincy blunted Moline's plans 63-49 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Quincy at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense jumped to a 27-24 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

Quincy's position showed as it carried a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 7, Quincy faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Moline took on Rock Island on December 10 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears players prepare without practicing

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News