Quincy Shootout brings out the best

Finding the right mix is not easy when you are looking for some of the nation's top teams. When it comes to many of the top teams in the United States there is a lot of money involved. Stratman said a key is looking for teams who don't want to be paid to play.

"We will pay the expenses for teams but I will not pay a stipend for any team," he said. "There are a lot of teams who won't come unless they get paid, we're not about that. We want to make some money for the basketball program."

Sponsors help pay the expenses for the teams coming to town from Sacramento, Calif., Memphis, Tenn., Las Vegas and some of the best in Missouri. The ticket sales then pay officials and help the basketball program.

"When we started this, our hope was to bring in some top teams around the country," said Andy Douglas. "Eric has done a great job and it has helped our program as well as the athletic department. We have run this the right way and I think teams are now wanting to come here."

Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) is ranked No. 2 in the nation, but will drop this week after a recent loss to the No. 4 team in the nation on Saturday.