Quincy Shootout brings out the best

Eric Stratman loves Quincy High School, he loves sports and he loves to work for no money because he loves the first two of those things.
Stratman is the recruiter for the Quincy Shootout and what he has done in just three years is beyond amazing.
The gala event this weekend will bring in several of the top teams in the nation, some of the top players in nation and three of the most historic high school basketball teams in the state.
"I started putting soccer events together when I was coaching at Quincy High," Stratman said. "Then, when I was an assistant for the girls, I put together some tournaments. When Andy Douglas (QHS coach) and Scott Douglas (Blue Devils athletic director) wanted to try this shootout, they called me.
"I don't make a penny for this, I do it for the high school basketball program, and it's just a lot of fun."
It also means a whole lot more work. Stratman works tireless hours 365 days a year to scour the country for teams who are willing to travel to Quincy for a game or two in late January.
In fact, while basketball fans are looking forward to the action Friday and Saturday, Stratman has already put 2020 in the past and is thinking ahead to 2021.
"Oh yes, I have already started on next year," he said. "In the last couple of days I've watched a ton of high school basketball. I watch and I pick the brains of people in the know to start with who we want to go after. It is so complex and it is definitely not cheap."
You have free articles remaining.
Finding the right mix is not easy when you are looking for some of the nation's top teams. When it comes to many of the top teams in the United States there is a lot of money involved. Stratman said a key is looking for teams who don't want to be paid to play.
"We will pay the expenses for teams but I will not pay a stipend for any team," he said. "There are a lot of teams who won't come unless they get paid, we're not about that. We want to make some money for the basketball program."
Sponsors help pay the expenses for the teams coming to town from Sacramento, Calif., Memphis, Tenn., Las Vegas and some of the best in Missouri. The ticket sales then pay officials and help the basketball program.
"When we started this, our hope was to bring in some top teams around the country," said Andy Douglas. "Eric has done a great job and it has helped our program as well as the athletic department. We have run this the right way and I think teams are now wanting to come here."
Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) is ranked No. 2 in the nation, but will drop this week after a recent loss to the No. 4 team in the nation on Saturday.
The event also has some great Illinois tradition. Rock Island is playing tonight against Quincy at 7 p.m. in the regular-scheduled Western Big 6 Conference game. Then, the Rocks will take on Iowa City West on Saturday afternoon. The Rocks, along with Quincy and Centralia are among the winningest teams in Illinois history.
Also joining the event is Davenport West which will battle Quincy Notre Dame at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Among some of the most intriguing individuals in the weekend gathering are CamRon Fletcher, a Kentucky commit from Vashon (St. Louis), Julian Strawther, a commit to Gonzaga from Liberty (Nev.), and Ahron Ulis, an Iowa commit from Marian Catholic (Chicago). there are also a number of top Division I talents still being recruited, including Marcus Bagley, Sheldon (Calif.) and Jaden Jones (St. Louis Christian).
"I'm really excited," Stratman said. "Look at the body of work and it's really strong. I think we are competitive with our ticket prices. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Added Douglas, "I like that we are able to bring in another Big 6 team and give them the option to play a second day. It is a lot of work, but it is worth it."