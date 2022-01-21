Quincy severs East Moline United Township's hopes 55-45

Playing with a winning hand, Quincy trumped East Moline United Township 55-45 at Quincy High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and East Moline United Township took on Moline on January 7 at Moline High School. Click here for a recap
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 15-8 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils kept a 22-20 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
The Blue Devils' upper hand showed as they carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Quincy avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the final quarter.
