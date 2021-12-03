Quincy flies high over East Moline United Township 70-39

Impressive was a ready adjective for Quincy's 70-39 throttling of East Moline United Township in Illinois boys basketball action on December 3.
Quincy moved in front of East Moline United Township 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils' shooting pulled ahead to a 33-16 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
