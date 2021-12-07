 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quincy explodes on Rock Island Alleman 100-30
0 Comments

Quincy explodes on Rock Island Alleman 100-30

  • 0

Quincy showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 100-30 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.

Quincy opened a towering 66-19 gap over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

The Blue Devils struck in front of the Pioneers 81-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Annawan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News