Quincy explodes on Rock Island Alleman 100-30

Quincy showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 100-30 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.
Quincy opened a towering 66-19 gap over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
The Blue Devils struck in front of the Pioneers 81-21 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Annawan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
