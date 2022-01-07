 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy edges Rock Island in snug affair 61-57
Early action on the scoreboard pushed Quincy to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Rock Island 61-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Chicago North Lawndale in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Blue Devils and the Rocks settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

Rock Island took a 34-28 lead over Quincy heading to halftime locker room.

Rock Island had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Quincy 45-37.

