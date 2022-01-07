Quincy edges Rock Island in snug affair 61-57

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Quincy to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Rock Island 61-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Chicago North Lawndale in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Blue Devils and the Rocks settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.
Rock Island took a 34-28 lead over Quincy heading to halftime locker room.
Rock Island had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Quincy 45-37.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.