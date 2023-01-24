Quincy dims lights on Rock Island Alleman 80-35

Rock Island Alleman got no credit and no consideration from Quincy, which slammed the door 80-35 on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Quincy opened with a 17-5 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a colossal 47-10 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.
Quincy and Rock Island Alleman each scored in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Pioneers 15-7 in the final quarter.
Last season, Quincy and Rock Island Alleman squared off with January 25, 2022 at Quincy High School last season. Click here for a recap.
