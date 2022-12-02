Quincy cancels check from East Moline United Township 62-50

Quincy pushed past East Moline United Township for a 62-50 win in Illinois boys basketball on December 2.
Quincy darted in front of East Moline United Township 8-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 26-17 advantage at half over the Panthers.
Quincy steamrolled to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers rallied with a 21-18 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Blue Devils prevailed.
Last season, Quincy and East Moline United Township squared off with January 21, 2022 at Quincy High School last season. Click here for a recap
