Quincy cancels check from East Moline United Township 62-50

Quincy pushed past East Moline United Township for a 62-50 win in Illinois boys basketball on December 2.

Quincy darted in front of East Moline United Township 8-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 26-17 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Quincy steamrolled to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 21-18 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Blue Devils prevailed.

