Quincy boys pull away from Alleman

“Quincy is a solid and physical team, and we knew we would have to shoot the ball exceptionally well to compete, and I’m pleased that our players were willing to battle early in the game, but we just weren’t able to play at their pace in the second quarter and were unable to convert on many of the scoring opportunities we had,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said.

Quincy's quickness and athleticism proved too much for Alleman in the second half as the Blue Devils led 52-19 after three quarters.

“After our last game where we gave up the lead in the fourth quarter, our guys were determined to start and finish the game strong, and we were able to provide playing time to many of our younger players,” Lepper said.

Murray said he understands that WB6 play will be tough on the Pioneers, but hopes he will be able to point out improvement as the season progresses.

“Our primary goal for the season, especially in tough Western Big 6 games, is to make adjustments and improve in every facet of the game throughout the season, and against Quincy, our players displayed the toughness and fight we need to compete," Murray said. "We were able to stick to our game plan and convert on plays inside, especially in the fourth quarter, and our players didn’t quit and made some shots down the stretch.”