Quincy boys pull away from Alleman

ROCK ISLAND — Quincy stormed out to an early lead and never slowed down on Tuesday night in its Western Big 6 Conference battle with Alleman, pulling away in the second half and cruising to a 60-29 victory.
Quincy jumped out to a 10-3 lead early in the first quarter at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium on the play of Blue Devil senior guard Adonte Crider. With head coach Andy Douglas serving the final game of a suspension, interim coach Tom Lepper was determined to keep his players engaged and focused for all 32 minutes of the contest.
“We did a good job of taking advantage of the opportunities presented to us and controlling the pace of the game from the jump,” said Lepper. “Our ball movement, defensive pressure, shot selection and rebounding were impressive. It’s so critical in the Western Big 6 to play with intensity and a strong physical presence and to get off to a good start, and our players were able to do just that and pick up an important conference win on the road.”
With the victory, Quincy improved to 5-1, 2-0 in the WB6. Alleman fell to 1-6, 0-2 in the conference.
Quincy led 16-8 after the first quarter and picked up the pace in the second, outscoring the Pioneers 22-4 in the period to lead 38-12 at halftime. Crider had 14 points and three steals at halftime and led all scorers with 16 points despite sitting out most of the second half.
“Quincy is a solid and physical team, and we knew we would have to shoot the ball exceptionally well to compete, and I’m pleased that our players were willing to battle early in the game, but we just weren’t able to play at their pace in the second quarter and were unable to convert on many of the scoring opportunities we had,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said.
Quincy's quickness and athleticism proved too much for Alleman in the second half as the Blue Devils led 52-19 after three quarters.
“After our last game where we gave up the lead in the fourth quarter, our guys were determined to start and finish the game strong, and we were able to provide playing time to many of our younger players,” Lepper said.
Murray said he understands that WB6 play will be tough on the Pioneers, but hopes he will be able to point out improvement as the season progresses.
“Our primary goal for the season, especially in tough Western Big 6 games, is to make adjustments and improve in every facet of the game throughout the season, and against Quincy, our players displayed the toughness and fight we need to compete," Murray said. "We were able to stick to our game plan and convert on plays inside, especially in the fourth quarter, and our players didn’t quit and made some shots down the stretch.”
In addition to Crider, junior forward Brady Rupert had 11 points for Quincy.
Alleman was led by senior Elijah Campos with eight points, three assists and two rebounds.
On Friday, Alleman travels to Geneseo and Quincy faces Sterling at home.