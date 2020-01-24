Quagliano leads Geese past Annawanin LTC showdown

ANNAWAN — The road to the Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season boys' basketball title may very well have gone through here Friday night.
In a game featuring two of the LTC's top clubs and premier individual players, it was junior guard Coltin Quagliano and the Wethersfield Flying Geese finishing strong to edge Annawan and its senior standout Julian Samuels 66-62 before an overflow crowd of more than 1,300.
After Samuels set up Isaac Shaw for a 3-pointer that put the Braves up 59-58 with 1:13 left to play, Quagliano answered with the go-ahead bucket with just over a minute remaining. He then hit six straight free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.
"We knew coming in, it was going to be a tough battle," said Quagliano, who finished with 33 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals; he matched Samuels (33 points, 10 rebounds) for game-high scoring honors to help the Flying Geese (13-5) move to 3-0 in the LTC.
"We love playing against Annawan; we play with a lot of their guys in football and baseball, and it's always an energy boost for us when we come here. They're a great squad and well-coached; Coach (Alex) Coppejans does a great job with them."
With both the Geese and the Braves (12-7, 2-1) trailing United by a half-game in the conference standings entering Friday night, whoever came out the winner would give themselves an edge as the LTC approaches the midway point of its schedule.
"Wethersfield is a good team, and they were well-prepared tonight," said Coppejans. "These were two very good teams going at it, but give Wethersfield credit; I thought they made the extra plays when they needed to."
In addition to Quagliano's efforts, the Geese were boosted in the post by Tevin Baker (11 points, six rebounds) and Brady Kelley (10 points, seven boards).
"We've preached all year about having four guys in double figures, or as close as we can come to that," said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons. "We had a good non-conference schedule, and we're battle-tested. We're starting to play a lot better as a team."
Each team led by as much as seven points in the first half, but could not widen those margins. Wethersfield battled back from an early 10-3 deficit to lead 14-12 after one; Annawan overcame a 26-19 second-period deficit to trail 32-31 on a Samuels dunk to beat the first-half buzzer.
The clubs dueled back and forth in the third, with the Geese taking a 45-44 lead into the fourth. They stretched that edge to 52-47, but Annawan would not go away.
"It's a good thing we have a game (tonight)," said Coppejans, whose squad hosts Newark in a make-up nonconference tilt. "We can't sit and think about this too much."