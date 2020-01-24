Quagliano leads Geese past Annawanin LTC showdown

ANNAWAN — The road to the Lincoln Trail Conference regular-season boys' basketball title may very well have gone through here Friday night.

In a game featuring two of the LTC's top clubs and premier individual players, it was junior guard Coltin Quagliano and the Wethersfield Flying Geese finishing strong to edge Annawan and its senior standout Julian Samuels 66-62 before an overflow crowd of more than 1,300.

After Samuels set up Isaac Shaw for a 3-pointer that put the Braves up 59-58 with 1:13 left to play, Quagliano answered with the go-ahead bucket with just over a minute remaining. He then hit six straight free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.

"We knew coming in, it was going to be a tough battle," said Quagliano, who finished with 33 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals; he matched Samuels (33 points, 10 rebounds) for game-high scoring honors to help the Flying Geese (13-5) move to 3-0 in the LTC.

"We love playing against Annawan; we play with a lot of their guys in football and baseball, and it's always an energy boost for us when we come here. They're a great squad and well-coached; Coach (Alex) Coppejans does a great job with them."

