Quagliano headlines all-LTC teams

Crowned co-champions in a COVID-19 altered Lincoln Trail Conference title race, the Wethersfield and United boys' basketball teams also combined to account for nearly half of the 10-player All-LTC first team.

Add in a Ridgewood club that finished 4-2 in the conference -- in essence, tying Princeville (10-3, 7-2 LTC) for second place -- and that has six first-team berths occupied by a trio of area powers.

For the Flying Geese (15-1), who finished 8-1 in the LTC, senior guard Coltin Quagliano capped a memorable season as a unanimous first-team pick. He finished his four-year varsity career as the leading scorer in both team and conference history with 2,219 points.

Joining Quagliano on the first team was senior forward Brady Kelley. For the Red Storm (14-2, 6-1 LTC), the sibling duo of senior Declan Flynn and junior Cormaic Flynn earned first-team honors, with the older Flynn going over 1,000 career points this past season.

Representing the Spartans (12-4) on the first team were a pair of 1,000-point scorers in senior guards Ganon Greenman and Mitchell Brooks. Greenman finished his prep career as the leading scorer in the history of both AlWood and the Ridgewood co-op, finishing with 1,743 points.