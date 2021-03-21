Quagliano headlines all-LTC teams

Crowned co-champions in a COVID-19 altered Lincoln Trail Conference title race, the Wethersfield and United boys' basketball teams also combined to account for nearly half of the 10-player All-LTC first team.
Add in a Ridgewood club that finished 4-2 in the conference -- in essence, tying Princeville (10-3, 7-2 LTC) for second place -- and that has six first-team berths occupied by a trio of area powers.
For the Flying Geese (15-1), who finished 8-1 in the LTC, senior guard Coltin Quagliano capped a memorable season as a unanimous first-team pick. He finished his four-year varsity career as the leading scorer in both team and conference history with 2,219 points.
Joining Quagliano on the first team was senior forward Brady Kelley. For the Red Storm (14-2, 6-1 LTC), the sibling duo of senior Declan Flynn and junior Cormaic Flynn earned first-team honors, with the older Flynn going over 1,000 career points this past season.
Representing the Spartans (12-4) on the first team were a pair of 1,000-point scorers in senior guards Ganon Greenman and Mitchell Brooks. Greenman finished his prep career as the leading scorer in the history of both AlWood and the Ridgewood co-op, finishing with 1,743 points.
Ridgewood also had two other all-conference representatives, as junior guard Lucas Kessinger earned second team and senior forward Lucas Althaus was an honorable mention selection.
Wethersfield had an additional three All-LTC honorees -- seniors Waylon Bryant (second team), Kale Nelson and Tuker Miller (both honorable mention).
Mercer County (6-6), which finished fifth in the LTC at 5-4, had one first-team representative in junior guard Eli Hofmann. Sophomore guard Owen Relander earned second-team kudos. For Annawan (1-5), the duo of senior Reece Gripp and junior Mason Matney both earned second-team honors.
Ridgewood leads girls teams
In a shortened season, the Ridgewood girls' basketball squad still managed to show significant improvement on its 2019-20 finish.
After winning just six times in 30 games the year before, the Spartans transformed into a contender for the Lincoln Trail Conference championship under first-year head coach Maggie Molek as one of six teams that were separated by just three games.
While improving on last year's victory total with a 9-6 showing in a COVID-19 abbreviated campaign, Ridgewood ultimately finished 7-2 in the LTC, tying Stark County (11-2) for second place as the two teams finished one game behind conference champion Princeville (10-2).
Three of the key performers for the Spartans were rewarded for their team's turnaround with berths on the All-LTC roster, with the senior duo of forward Brecken Adamson and guard Kendall Lewis earning first-team status. Junior guard Hannah Maher was a second-team pick.
Annawan (8-4), which finished 6-3 and tied Biggsville West Central (7-3) for fourth place, placed senior forward Emily Miller on the first team. During the season, Miller reached 1,000 points for her career. Freshman guard Olivia Goodley capped a solid rookie campaign by earning second-team honors.
Mercer County (7-7) also posted a winning record in conference play, finishing 5-4. The Golden Eagles were represented on the All-LTC first team by junior guard Kiersten Cox. Senior teammates Madi Finch and Bella Cuellar were second team and honorable mention, respectively.