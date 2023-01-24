 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Putting it all together: Wellman Mid-Prairie overwhelms Durant 63-22

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Wellman Mid-Prairie put away Durant 63-22 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant played in a 74-46 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 16, Durant squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News