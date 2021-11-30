Princeton triumphs in strong showing over Rock Island Alleman 76-32

Princeton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rock Island Alleman with an all-around effort during this 76-32 victory on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Princeton struck in front of Rock Island Alleman 28-4 to begin the second quarter.
Princeton's offense struck to a 42-12 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
