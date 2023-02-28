It would have taken a herculean effort for Port Byron Riverdale to claim this one, and Princeton wouldn't allow that in a 77-40 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Princeton opened with a 29-15 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 43-23 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Princeton thundered to a 62-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

