Pretty portrait: Muscatine paints a victorious picture in win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42

Muscatine had its hands full but finally brushed off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 61-42 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine squared off with February 15, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
