Pretty portrait: East Dubuque paints a victorious picture in win over Annawan 61-44

East Dubuque dumped Annawan 61-44 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
East Dubuque opened with a 17-10 advantage over Annawan through the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 41-27 half margin at the Braves' expense.
East Dubuque roared to a 55-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Braves rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
