PREP REPORT: Ridgewood misses upset of top-seeded Quest

GALVA — A little more than a minute stood between the Ridgewood boys' basketball team and a shot at a regional championship.
However, the eighth-seeded Spartans' bid to upset No. 1 Peoria Quest did not make it across the finish line as the Gators scored the final seven points to survive with a 57-53 win in the Class 1A Galva Regional semifinals.
A big fourth quarter by Don Gayton enabled Quest (20-7) to advance to Friday's 7 p.m. title game. Gayton scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the final eight minutes and hit five of eight free throws in that stretch.
Ridgewood (21-12) nearly advanced behind Ganon Greenman. The junior guard scored nine of his 20 points in the final period, helping the Spartans take a 53-50 lead with 1:15 left to play.
Fellow junior guard Mitchell Brooks also played a key role, helping Ridgewood cut a nine-point halftime deficit to 43-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Held to just three points in the first half, Brooks scored 15 of his 19 in the third period to spark the Spartans' comeback. Sophomore teammate Lucas Kessinger added 12 points.
The Gators will take on fourth-seeded Abingdon-Avon (23-7) in Friday's championship game after the Tornadoes pulled away down the stretch to best seventh-seeded United 46-37, sidelining the Red Storm at 20-12.
United hung close, trailing by three at halftime and going into the fourth period, but A-Town used a 6-0 spurt late in the quarter to go up by 11 to take control.
1A: Fulton 56, Stockton 37: Fourth-seeded regional host Fulton (23-9) moved to within one victory of its first regional championship since 2001, opening a 29-15 halftime lead and never looking back against No. 13 Stockton.
Connor Barnett hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 first-half points as the Steamers turned a 9-all tie after one into a 29-15 halftime advantage. Barnett hit three of his treys in the second quarter, finishing with a game-high 22 points.
Kyler Pessman added 14 points for Fulton, which will take on eighth-seeded Galena in Friday's 7 p.m. title game. The Pirates upset top-seeded East Dubuque 36-34 in Wednesday's opening semifinal at Stan Borgman Court.
2A: Newman 62, Erie-Prophetstown 27: Up 11-7 after the first quarter, things quickly went downhill for No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown as top-seeded Sterling Newman used a 23-0 run to open a 32-13 halftime lead and rolled to the Rock Falls Regional semifinal win.
The duo of Marcus Williams (18 points) and Devon House (15) led the way for the 26-5 Comets, who will take on the host Rock Falls Rockets Friday night for the title after Rock Falls topped Knoxville 62-55.
Dawson Haggard's nine points led the Panthers (7-20).