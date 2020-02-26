PREP REPORT: Ridgewood misses upset of top-seeded Quest

GALVA — A little more than a minute stood between the Ridgewood boys' basketball team and a shot at a regional championship.

However, the eighth-seeded Spartans' bid to upset No. 1 Peoria Quest did not make it across the finish line as the Gators scored the final seven points to survive with a 57-53 win in the Class 1A Galva Regional semifinals.

A big fourth quarter by Don Gayton enabled Quest (20-7) to advance to Friday's 7 p.m. title game. Gayton scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the final eight minutes and hit five of eight free throws in that stretch.

Ridgewood (21-12) nearly advanced behind Ganon Greenman. The junior guard scored nine of his 20 points in the final period, helping the Spartans take a 53-50 lead with 1:15 left to play.

Fellow junior guard Mitchell Brooks also played a key role, helping Ridgewood cut a nine-point halftime deficit to 43-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Held to just three points in the first half, Brooks scored 15 of his 19 in the third period to spark the Spartans' comeback. Sophomore teammate Lucas Kessinger added 12 points.

