Powerhouse performance: Moline roars to big win over Rock Island 78-40

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Moline put away Rock Island 78-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island faced off on January 28, 2022 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Rock Island faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Moline took on Urbana on December 3 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
