Powerhouse performance: Canton roars to big win over Geneseo 51-24

  • 0

Canton put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Geneseo for a 51-24 victory on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Canton and Geneseo played in a 49-48 game on January 29, 2022. For more, click here.

