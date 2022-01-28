Port Byron Riverdale takes down Morrison 67-35

Port Byron Riverdale offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Morrison with an all-around effort during this 67-35 victory on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Fulton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rams' shooting thundered to a 37-15 lead over the Mustangs at the half.
Lede AI Sports Desk
