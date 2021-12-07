Port Byron Riverdale survives taut tilt with Monmouth-Roseville 59-58

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Port Byron Riverdale to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Monmouth-Roseville 59-58 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 7.
The Rams opened with a 20-14 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.
The Rams opened a modest 39-30 gap over the Titans at halftime.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Titans' finishing flurry, but the Rams swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
