Port Byron Riverdale sprints past Morrison 78-60

Port Byron Riverdale handed Morrison a tough 78-60 loss at Morrison High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Morrison faced off on January 28, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
