Port Byron Riverdale rides to cruise control win over Orion 69-32

Port Byron Riverdale swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Orion 69-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Rams registered a 35-17 advantage at intermission over the Chargers.
Port Byron Riverdale jumped on top in front of Orion 49-22 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Orion faced off against Amboy and Port Byron Riverdale took on Fulton on December 30 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
