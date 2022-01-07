 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale rides to cruise control win over Orion 69-32
Port Byron Riverdale rides to cruise control win over Orion 69-32

Port Byron Riverdale swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Orion 69-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Rams registered a 35-17 advantage at intermission over the Chargers.

Port Byron Riverdale jumped on top in front of Orion 49-22 to begin the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 30, Orion faced off against Amboy and Port Byron Riverdale took on Fulton on December 30 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

