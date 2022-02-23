Port Byron Riverdale rains all over Rock Falls 71-47

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Port Byron Riverdale turned out the lights on Rock Falls 71-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.

Port Byron Riverdale struck in front of Rock Falls 23-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' shooting breathed fire to a 36-17 lead over the Rockets at the half.

The Rams' upper hand showed as they carried a 53-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

