Port Byron Riverdale posts win at Sherrard's expense 69-53
Playing with a winning hand, Port Byron Riverdale trumped Sherrard 69-53 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

In recent action on January 4, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard took on Byron on December 30 at Byron High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

