Port Byron Riverdale plants its flag on Rock Island Alleman 97-29
Port Byron Riverdale plants its flag on Rock Island Alleman 97-29

Port Byron Riverdale jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 97-29 win over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Rams a 37-10 lead over the Pioneers.

Port Byron Riverdale fought to a 61-13 intermission margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.

The Rams pulled ahead in front of the Pioneers 91-20 to begin the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on January 7 at Orion High School. For more, click here.

