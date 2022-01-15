Port Byron Riverdale plants its flag on Rock Island Alleman 97-29

Port Byron Riverdale jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 97-29 win over Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Rams a 37-10 lead over the Pioneers.
Port Byron Riverdale fought to a 61-13 intermission margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.
The Rams pulled ahead in front of the Pioneers 91-20 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on January 7 at Orion High School. For more, click here.
