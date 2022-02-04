Port Byron Riverdale overwhelms Orion 81-60

Port Byron Riverdale controlled the action to earn a strong 81-60 win against Orion on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Rams moved in front of the Chargers 23-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams' shooting roared to a 49-26 lead over the Chargers at halftime.
The Rams' control showed as they carried a 76-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 28 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Morrison in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.