Port Byron Riverdale overwhelms Orion 81-60

Port Byron Riverdale controlled the action to earn a strong 81-60 win against Orion on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rams moved in front of the Chargers 23-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' shooting roared to a 49-26 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

The Rams' control showed as they carried a 76-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 28 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Morrison in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

