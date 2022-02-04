Port Byron Riverdale overwhelms Orion 81-60

Port Byron Riverdale controlled the action to earn a strong 81-60 win against Orion on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rams moved in front of the Chargers 23-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' shooting roared to a 49-26 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

The Rams' control showed as they carried a 76-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.