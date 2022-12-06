Port Byron Riverdale outlasts Monmouth-Roseville 56-41

Port Byron Riverdale handed Monmouth-Roseville a tough 56-41 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville played in a 71-58 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap
