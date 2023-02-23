Port Byron Riverdale showed its poise to outlast a game Farmington squad for a 49-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 23.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Savanna West Carroll. For a full recap, click here.

