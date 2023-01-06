Port Byron Riverdale holds off Orion 54-51

Port Byron Riverdale didn't flinch, finally repelling Orion 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Orion faced off on February 4, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Sterling Newman and Orion took on Lena-Winslow on December 30 at Lena-Winslow High School. For a full recap, click here.
