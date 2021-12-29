 Skip to main content
Peoria finds small margin for win in tilt with Rock Island 57-49
Peoria finds small margin for win in tilt with Rock Island 57-49

A sigh of relief filled the air in Peoria's locker room after Wednesday's 57-49 win against Rock Island in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

The Lions opened with a 11-10 advantage over the Rocks through the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting darted to a 22-21 lead over the Rocks at the half.

Rock Island came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Peoria 39-37.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-10 stretch over the final quarter.

