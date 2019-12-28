PEKIN BOYS HOOPS: Maroons win consolation championship

PEKIN—Moline won a trophy for the second year in a row at the Pekin Holiday Tournament, just not the same one as last season.
The Maroons, who won last year's tournament title, beat Lake Zurich 37-29 in a slow-paced game to secure the consolation championship with three straight victories. Moline only shot 29 times from the field and held possession as much as it could to prevent Lake Zurich from making a comeback after leading 28-18 after three quarters.
Coach Sean Taylor knew his 9-5 team was going to have to keep the ball under control when possible and the Maroons succeeded, only having seven turnovers.
“We knew from their style of play that we were going to have to grind it out in the half court,” Taylor said. “Each possession was important and our guys handled the ball well.”
Ryne Schimmel and Brock Harding got the shooting started early for Moline with two early makes each to get the Maroons offense going.
“We wanted to get a shot every possession,” Harding said. “That meant committing as few turnovers as possible, and we did a good job with that.”
Harding finished with nine points on 2-of-6 from the field and Schimmel had 14 on 5-of-13. The Maroons went 8-of-19 from 3-point range.
You have free articles remaining.
“We needed to shoot well to stretch out their zone,” Taylor said. “Those guys made some buckets early and it allowed us to get in the paint more. Our defense was great as well.”
UT finishes 8th: After a great comeback win in the opening round against Pattonville, Mo., the United Township boys' basketball team dropped its next three games, including a 55-43 loss to No. 2 seeded Rockford Boylan in Saturday's 7th place game.
UT (5-8) was forced to get creative with lineups after several key players were sat out due to missing a scouting session for the game. Coach Ryan Webber wasn’t pleased with having to teach his team that lesson during a key game against a tough team, but said he didn’t have a choice.
“Pekin has taught us a lot about ourselves and about life,” Webber said. “Today wasn’t the day for life lessons against a state ranked team.”
Sammie Strother and Darius Rogers both did not play and Daslah Geadeyan and Malykai Trice played limited minutes.
DeVontay Wright led the Panthers with 10 points, making 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
The team struggled to get going on offense and scored only five points in the first quarter.
Webber hopes his team will apply the lessons learned from the Pekin Tournament for the rest of the season.
“We can’t take any days or games off, or any plays within the games,” Webber said. “Our defense has been great and needs to stay at that level, and the offense needs to catch up.”