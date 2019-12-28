PEKIN BOYS HOOPS: Maroons win consolation championship

PEKIN—Moline won a trophy for the second year in a row at the Pekin Holiday Tournament, just not the same one as last season.

The Maroons, who won last year's tournament title, beat Lake Zurich 37-29 in a slow-paced game to secure the consolation championship with three straight victories. Moline only shot 29 times from the field and held possession as much as it could to prevent Lake Zurich from making a comeback after leading 28-18 after three quarters.

Coach Sean Taylor knew his 9-5 team was going to have to keep the ball under control when possible and the Maroons succeeded, only having seven turnovers.

“We knew from their style of play that we were going to have to grind it out in the half court,” Taylor said. “Each possession was important and our guys handled the ball well.”

Ryne Schimmel and Brock Harding got the shooting started early for Moline with two early makes each to get the Maroons offense going.

“We wanted to get a shot every possession,” Harding said. “That meant committing as few turnovers as possible, and we did a good job with that.”

Harding finished with nine points on 2-of-6 from the field and Schimmel had 14 on 5-of-13. The Maroons went 8-of-19 from 3-point range.

