Pantrhers start slow, get handled by Waubonsie Valley

MOLINE — United Township coach Ryan Webber swears his team practiced hard and well in the days between the Pekin Tournament and Friday's Eastbay Shootout game against Waubonsie Valley at Wharton Field House.

He figures the UT fans probably thought the Panthers relaxed and enjoyed the extra time around the holidays the way they looked starting the game against a very talented Warriors team.

WV got off to a 13-2 start less than three-and-a-half minutes into the game and that was enough to send the Warriors (12-1) to a 55-38 win over the Panthers (5-9) at Wharton Field House.

"I have always told people you cannot win a game in the first quarter, but you sure can loses one then," Webber said. "We did just that. That is a team that is just too good to battle back against.

"I would guess anyone who didn't know would think we didn't do anything after the Pekin Tournament. We actually went three hours a day and worked really hard."

Unfortunately, Webber didn't see the results he expected, going deep into his bench and playing his freshmen and sophomores for much of the second half.

