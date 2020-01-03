Pantrhers start slow, get handled by Waubonsie Valley

MOLINE — United Township coach Ryan Webber swears his team practiced hard and well in the days between the Pekin Tournament and Friday's Eastbay Shootout game against Waubonsie Valley at Wharton Field House.
He figures the UT fans probably thought the Panthers relaxed and enjoyed the extra time around the holidays the way they looked starting the game against a very talented Warriors team.
WV got off to a 13-2 start less than three-and-a-half minutes into the game and that was enough to send the Warriors (12-1) to a 55-38 win over the Panthers (5-9) at Wharton Field House.
"I have always told people you cannot win a game in the first quarter, but you sure can loses one then," Webber said. "We did just that. That is a team that is just too good to battle back against.
"I would guess anyone who didn't know would think we didn't do anything after the Pekin Tournament. We actually went three hours a day and worked really hard."
Unfortunately, Webber didn't see the results he expected, going deep into his bench and playing his freshmen and sophomores for much of the second half.
"I am not going to play guys who I have to pull teeth to get them to do what I am asking them to do," Webber said. "I'll find guys who want to listen and want to play. I'm seeing our younger guys who want to get better and want the team to be better."
Appearing to be headed to a running clock game late in the third period, the Panthers cut the lead under 20 and outscored the Warriors 26-24 in the second half.
"They competed, they tried to play better defense and the competed," Webber said of his reserves. "We had the real young kids plus the juniors Das (Dalslah Geadeyan) and Cyrus Little. We went most of the second half with three guards and I thought even down by 20 or so, I felt like it was a competitive game.
"I liked the fight and they were coachable during the practices this week and during the game. Those guys are getting better and better as we go."
Freshman Izaya Bustos led the Panthers with 10 points and sophomore Darius Rogers added nine.
It is unknown if Webber stays with the five guard lineup today when the Panthers play Farmington this morning at 11 in the Carl Sandburg Shootout and then against Chicago Clark this afternoon at 4 in the Eastbay Shootout back at Wharton.
"Every game is a little different as to who we can play," he said. "We will play the guys who deserve to play. Playing time is not a given and I know myself I don't like being down 12 or 15 after the first quarter of a game."
Ben Schwieger led WV with 18 points.