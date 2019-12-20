Panthers struggle against Devils

QUINCY — A week of practice without a game after a tough loss to Sterling did the Quincy High School boys' basketball team some good, particularly on the defensive end.
The Blue Devils looked fresh and strong when they took the court at Blue Devil Gym against United Township on Friday, and they used a hounding zone defense to completely shut down the Panthers in a 57-33 victory in Western Big 6 Conference play.
United Township (4-5, 1-3 Big 6) couldn’t so much as look at a teammate without a QHS player jumping in a passing lane, and the active hands led to 14 Blue Devil steals and 21 Panthers turnovers.
“We just went for the ball every time we had the chance and came up with it,” QHS senior Payton Nicholson said. “Every time we get a deflection it adds energy to our defense. We just get better every time.”
The defense was solid all game, but the Blue Devils struggled to score early on. It wasn’t until senior Lucas Reis got his hands on a couple of passes and got out in transition that let the Blue Devils (6-2, 3-1 WB6) build a 9-6 lead after the first quarter. Reis again picked a couple pockets to start the second quarter that led to a 5-0 QHS run and a 14-6 advantage.
“That’s the staple of what we do. Defense is No. 1 and we hope it can lead to some offense, and it did tonight,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “We were able to get a couple of steals in transition because of some of the deflections we had and passes we were reading, and we finished lay-ups in transition which is always good.”
United Township battled back with a 6-0 run of its own to make it 14-12, but then Jeremiah Talton took over. The 6-foot-5 sophomore went on a personal 7-0 run to end the half and give QHS a 21-12 lead, helped of course by a few more steals and Reis assists.
“It gave me huge confidence,” Talton said of the mini-run. “We were struggling a little bit getting a bucket and I just had to come out and make them for my team.”
Talton completely turned it on in the second half. He went 6 for 7 in the final 16 minutes for 17 points, and he pulled down seven rebounds in the second half to finish with a game-high double-double of 26 points and seven boards.
“As soon as (the first shot) went in the basket I was like, ‘I’m on,’ so I had to keep shooting it,” Talton said with a grin.
While Talton and the rest of the Blue Devils only built confidence as the game went on, the Panthers seemed to lose faith in their shot throughout the game. United Township finished 13 of 45 from the floor (29 percent) and only hit 4 of 26 shots from behind the 3-point line.
“It’s pretty simple, it’s a make-or-miss game and we were 13 of 45 and they probably made a lot more than that,” Panthers coach Ryan Webber said. “When you get every other pass tipped because you won’t ballfake, the game is really hard.”
QHS went 22 of 35 from the floor and 6 for 11 from three, and 15 of their 22 shots were on assists.
“We are looking for the right shot,” Nicholson said. “Coach says every possession we should have five passes before we shoot and we were getting the right shot every time.”
In the loss to Sterling the Blue Devils muddied their offense by not finding the open man, so Douglas was pleased with his team’s patience against United Township.
“Last week the ball stuck on one side of the floor with one guy at the time, but tonight we got it moving,” Douglas said. “We made the defense shift a little bit then took advantage of opportunities when they were there.”