Panthers struggle against Devils

QUINCY — A week of practice without a game after a tough loss to Sterling did the Quincy High School boys' basketball team some good, particularly on the defensive end.

The Blue Devils looked fresh and strong when they took the court at Blue Devil Gym against United Township on Friday, and they used a hounding zone defense to completely shut down the Panthers in a 57-33 victory in Western Big 6 Conference play.

United Township (4-5, 1-3 Big 6) couldn’t so much as look at a teammate without a QHS player jumping in a passing lane, and the active hands led to 14 Blue Devil steals and 21 Panthers turnovers.

“We just went for the ball every time we had the chance and came up with it,” QHS senior Payton Nicholson said. “Every time we get a deflection it adds energy to our defense. We just get better every time.”

The defense was solid all game, but the Blue Devils struggled to score early on. It wasn’t until senior Lucas Reis got his hands on a couple of passes and got out in transition that let the Blue Devils (6-2, 3-1 WB6) build a 9-6 lead after the first quarter. Reis again picked a couple pockets to start the second quarter that led to a 5-0 QHS run and a 14-6 advantage.