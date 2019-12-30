Panthers remain vexed by Comets in Warkins loss

ERIE — The Erie-Prophetstown and Sterling Newman boys' basketball teams have become extremely familiar with each other over the last 18 months.
Rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, the two clubs met four times last year and met for the second time this season in Monday's championship game of the 18th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.
Having lost all four meetings to the Comets last year, including a Class 2A regional final setback, the Panthers' bid to win their hometown tournament for the first time was denied for a second straight year by the Comets, who prevailed 42-29 before a full house of just over 1,700.
Down 18-15 at halftime and trailing just 20-19 early in the third quarter, E-P (5-6) went dry offensively as Newman (13-2) went on a 16-2 run to close the period, capped on a basket by Marcus Williams just before the buzzer.
“We know how effective their 1-3-1 is, but we worked hard on it, and I thought we were extremely strong,” E-P coach Ryan Winckler said. “There were just a couple of times where we'd have an ill-advised pass or a missed seal that led to an easy leakout for them.
“I still love how we played; we got better tonight. I know the scoreboard shows this was a double-digit game, but I don't think this felt like a double-digit loss.”
Although having to settle for silver for the second straight December, Winckler is just as happy with the week his club had as if it had won a championship.
“It's not always about the trophy,” he said. “It's about us getting better in our habits. I'm proud of everybody for what they did in the tourney, and I'm super excited about where we're at. Now, we have to figure out what we need to do to get over the hump.”
The Comets' Williams was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player as he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Teammate Devon House had 13 boards and nine points.
Defensively, Newman held two of the Panthers' top scorers, Eric Robinson and Bryce Rosenow, to six points each, although the pair combined for 15 rebounds and four steals. Clayton Johnson paced E-P with 10 points and eight boards.
Stockton 35, Alleman 34: Looking to end the 2019 portion of their schedule on a high note, the Alleman Pioneers instead experienced last-second heartbreak in Monday evening's Warkins finale.
After Alleman tied Stockton 34-34 on a Cameron Wallace bucket with 20.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, a foul sent the Blackhawks' Drew McGovern to the free throw line with 4.1 seconds on the clock. He hit his first shot, but missed his second and the Pioneers' Paul Rouse grabbed the rebound with 1.2 seconds remaining.
However, Alleman's last-ditch inbounds pass was tipped and stolen by Stockton's Mitchel Coffey as time expired, dropping the Pioneers to 2-14 going into the new decade.
“We've only had two or three practices over Christmas break, since we've been playing a lot of games,” Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. “We're a team that needs a lot of practice right now, to get a better understanding of what we need to do at this juncture.”
Down 27-25 entering the fourth, the Pioneers worked their way to a 32-29 lead with 3:40 left to play on consecutive buckets by Alec Ponder. Ponder posted a team-high 12 points, with Elijah Campos adding 10 points and four steals and Rouse adding seven boards and three steals.
Lena-Winslow 58, Orion 41: Lena-Winslow's Luke Benson drained five 3-pointers and tallied 20 points as the Panthers pulled away in the second half to top Orion (10-4). Will Dunlap had 10 points to lead the Chargers, who trailed just 26-21 at the half.
Morrison 56, Mercer County 47: Led by T.C. Ottens' 19 points, the Morrison Mustangs turned a one-point deficit into a four-point halftime lead, then opened up a 41-33 advantage going into the final quarter. Seth Crawley led the Golden Eagles (1-10) with 16 points.
Fulton 70, Stark County 38: An 18-3 second-period run was the difference for Fulton (10-5) as the Steamers rolled to the crossover win behind the duo of Connor Barnett (20 points) and Bradlee Damhoff (18 points).
Beecher 48, Riverdale 38: Warkins newcomer Beecher ended its week with a win as Duane Doss's 19 points led the Bobcats past Riverdale (6-10). Ryan Bussert matched Doss by leading the Rams with 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers.