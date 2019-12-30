Panthers remain vexed by Comets in Warkins loss

Although having to settle for silver for the second straight December, Winckler is just as happy with the week his club had as if it had won a championship.

“It's not always about the trophy,” he said. “It's about us getting better in our habits. I'm proud of everybody for what they did in the tourney, and I'm super excited about where we're at. Now, we have to figure out what we need to do to get over the hump.”

The Comets' Williams was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player as he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Teammate Devon House had 13 boards and nine points.

Defensively, Newman held two of the Panthers' top scorers, Eric Robinson and Bryce Rosenow, to six points each, although the pair combined for 15 rebounds and four steals. Clayton Johnson paced E-P with 10 points and eight boards.

Stockton 35, Alleman 34: Looking to end the 2019 portion of their schedule on a high note, the Alleman Pioneers instead experienced last-second heartbreak in Monday evening's Warkins finale.