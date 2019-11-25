GENESEO — Two teams hoping for a new look to their team came away with the results they were looking for and still plenty of room for improvement.
In Monday’s Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout, United Township took a big lead on Kewanee and held on late to beat the Boilermakers. In the nightcap, the Geneseo Maple Leafs showed this doesn’t have to be a one-man show in a convincing 66-47 win over Princeton.
UTHS 51, Kewanee 42: The Panthers got off to a strong start with a team filled with youth and inexperience. It was sophomore Darius Rogers who led the way with 19 points and five rebounds to help UT build a lead as much as 16 points.
Then, when the Boilers made a run in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to 47-42 it was the veterans — Daslah Geadeyan and Mike Merrick — who calmed things down and made the winning plays late.
“We have so many young guys or guys who have not played in varsity games and we are still trying to get them all working together,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “I think once we watch this film we will see the things we did right and the things we did wrong."
The Panthers used their suffocating defense to break open the game in the opening half, taking a 25-12 halftime lead. They continued to push the lead up in the third quarter when Rogers hit three straight 3s from the corner.
“I put a lot of work in during the summer," Rogers said. “I trust my teammates and they trust me. I came out in the second half and hit two in a row and I had a feeling going there.”
Added Webber, “None of our young guys are intimidated. They are not scared under the bright lights. We want our guys to be aggressive and shoot it and always go for the dagger.”
On this night, that didn’t quite work as Kewanee’s Niko Powe (28 points) got it going on offense and cut the lead on a long 3.
“Coach just told us to not fall in love with the lead,” Rogers said in a timeout. “We just had to play.”
That’s when Geadeyan and Merrick (10 points) stepped up and made five of six free throws to put away the game.
Jaylin Rose added 11 points for UT.
Geneseo 66, Princeton 47: The most exciting thing for the Maple Leafs came in the third quarter when standout Isaiah Rivera took just three shots and scored three points. Why? The rest of the Leafs scored 13 points and opened a 21-point lead on the Tigers.
“We didn’t even shoot the ball well but we still were able to score without having Isaiah to have to force things,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “What I liked better was we didn’t allow Princeton to score in that third quarter. I didn’t like how we finished the game on offense or defense, but it is a good start, better than starting the season 0-6 like last year.”
Sure, Rivera had another huge night with 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, but he only needed 13 shot attempts and allowed his teammates to score 42 points.
“That was the big thing,” Rivera said. “We know if we want to have success we need to have more than me score. They know that and even though they didn’t shoot it great, they made enough shots that will keep defenses on their toes. I think the shooting was just a matter of opening-night jitters.”
The Leafs got nine points from Kyle Traphagen and eight each from Jacob McConnell and freshman Bristol Lewis.
“Kyle and Joseph started slow but hit a 3 and then started shooting it better,” Storm said. “Bristol is not afraid to shoot it and he knows that is what he can do. In the end, Isaiah has to be a stat stuffer because he can do that. At the same time, we will shoot it better and we will be a tough team to defend.”