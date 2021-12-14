Overtime is just fine for Eldridge North Scott in win over Clinton 58-56

Bonus basketball saw Eldridge North Scott use the extra time to top Clinton 58-56 at Clinton High on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 58-56 points differential.
In recent action on December 7, Clinton faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on December 7 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
