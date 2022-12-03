Over and out: Camanche punches through Stanwood North Cedar 65-41

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Camanche put away Stanwood North Cedar 65-41 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Camanche and Stanwood North Cedar played in a 71-43 game on December 7, 2021. Click here for a recap
