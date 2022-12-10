 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orion proves to be too much for Galva 63-48

Orion proves to be too much for Galva 63-48

Orion knocked off Galva 63-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Orion drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Galva after the first quarter.

The Chargers' shooting moved in front for a 27-21 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Orion darted to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-19 points differential.

Last season, Orion and Galva faced off on December 11, 2021 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Galva squared off with Cuba North Fulton Coop in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

