Orion overcomes Sherrard in seat-squirming affair 51-46

Orion surfed the tension to ride to a 51-46 win over Sherrard in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.

In recent action on December 30, Orion faced off against Lena-Winslow and Sherrard took on LaSalle-Peru on December 27 at LaSalle-Peru High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

